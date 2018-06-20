Why I’ll not relent on projects delivery — Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has declared that he will not slow down on projects delivery because the people of the state deserve the very best.

Speaking after inspecting projects in Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre Local Government Areas of the state yesterday, Governor Wike said that he is motivated to maintain the tempo of projects delivery to make up for the eight years that the state lost during the tenure of the immediate past administration.

Accompanied by Senator Samuel Anyanwu (PDP, Imo East) and Cross River PDP Chieftain, Dr Sandy Onor, Governor Wike said that he will make the maximum use of the opportunity to serve Rivers State to leave his positive footprints on the sands of time.