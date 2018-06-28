Breaking News
Ighalo: I’m sorry for the missed chances

On 4:38 amIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments
Nigeria’s forward Odion Jude Ighalo reacts during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group D football match between Nigeria and Argentina at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg on June 26, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo said he takes responsibility for the missed opportunities that came the way of the team in their last group D match against Argentina.

Ighalo came in for misfiring Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half, but he too turned out to be a misfit as missed two gearing scoring chances. Goals that could put Argentina away.

“I apologise to Nigeria. I apologise to my teammates. I take responsibility for this game because I had taken those chances I had that would have made it a different ball game now.

“It’s a sad day for me, the boys and the country because we went out in a bad manner and we deserved more in the game. that’s football because sometimes you win and sometimes to lose.”

 


