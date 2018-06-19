Igbo group wants FG to declare herdsmen terrorists

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—AN Igbo interest group, Voice from the East, VEAST, has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria, FGN, to declare herdsmen as terrorists because of the dastardly way they have been wasting human lives and property in Nigeria.

The group which made the call in a release made available to pressmen in Enugu, also called on the Federal Government to proscribe Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore who breed the animals.

According to the convener of VEAST, Comrade Kindness Jonah who signed the release, Justice Matthew Kolawoke of the Federal High Court, Abuja, should on June 21, declare herdsmen as well as the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, as terrorists following a suit filed by a Makurdi-based lawyer, Matthew Nyiutsa before the court.

The group maintained that for Nigeria to be one united and indivisible country, armed herdsmen should be outlawed.

“We, the VEAST believe that for Nigeria to be truly one, the touchy issue of outlandish killings of innocent Nigerians by bloodsucking herdsmen must be decisively addressed,” the group said.