ICT Minister reiterates Buhari’s commitment for local content

The Minister of Communication Technology, Mr. Adebayo Shitu has commended Nigeria’s indigenous financial technology firm, FinTrak Software, for showcasing its products alongside other international brands.

Speaking during the Indo-African Expo with local ICT firms, Shitu reiterated government’s support for local content and indigenous entrepreneurship.

According to him: “in line with President Muhamadu Buhari’s support for made in Nigeria goods and services, we are impressed with what FinTrak, an indigenous firm, is offering to Nigerians. We believe that firms like these are what we need to put the country at the forefront of ICT and we hope to work with FinTrak in future”.

Responding, Fintrak GMD, Bimbo Abioye said: “We are here as a Nigerian firm to showcase our solutions to the world. Our Solutions are in tune with global best practice. “We have demonstrated that a Nigerian firm can deploy critical solutions like core banking, ERP Software and implement financial reporting based on IFRS in many banks. We believe that this exposure and the minister’s positive remarks to our solutions would go a long way to further expose our products and services to private and public sector consumers,” Abioye affirmed.