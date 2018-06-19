A-Ibom APC stakeholders warned against renewed crisis

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —STAKEHOLDERS of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State have been advised to remain committed to the peace agreement reached by the elders ahead of the party congresses.

An elder of the party and former military Governor of Ogun State, Capt. Samuel Ewang (retd), who gave the warning during an interview, yesterday, in Uyo, condemned the recent development where some people changed some names in the chapter and state executives list, thereby causing renewed crisis in the party.

According to Ewang, the party elders had during the peace meeting agreed that the party would use the 2014 structure, but remove the state Chairman and Secretary and replace dead members and those who had left the APC.

He expressed surprised over the fresh disagreement in the party because stakeholders had expressed happiness over the decisions taken, particularly the removal of the state chairman and the secretary,

Ewang said: “So, it is good that Nigerians know the truth about what happened in Akwa Ibom State on the agreement we reached. The agreement reached was that we were going to use the 2014 structure. Another point of agreement was that the state Chairman and Secretary would be removed, and that once that was done, there was going to be peace.”