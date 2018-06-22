Ibadan masquerade: Olubadan expresses satisfaction over compliance to directive

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, yesterday, expressed satisfaction with the compliance to his directive banning masquerade dance in the family compounds of new kings installed by Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

The monarch, in a statement by his Director of Media, Mr. Adeola Oloko, said he had no regret issuing the royal directive.

The Olubadan stated that the festival was purportedly staged somewhere in Alli Iwo and advised the listeners to beware of falsehood.

He stated that when the masquerades came to pay homage in his palace last Monday, there were photographs that could be verified in the papers and names of the masqueraders who were there.

“Where are their photographs? What are the names of the masqueraders?”, he asked.

Even though, the reports stated clearly that the Otun Olubadan, Oba Lekan Balogun said a prominent masquerade, Atipako was allegedly prevented from coming to his compound, the Olubadan spokesperson said: “Even Atipako, the leading masquerade who was reported to have honoured High Chief Lekan Balogun was not there as the Atipako family of Kobomoje, Ibadan had issued a disclaimer.”