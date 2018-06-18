Ibadan chieftaincy row: Olubadan cancels masquerade dance in new kings’ compounds

By Ola Ajayi

IBADAN—THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, yesterday, cancelled the yearly masquerade dance for the new kings.

Though, the monarch, in a statement signed by Mr. Adeola Oloko, Personal Assistant, and Director of Media and Public Affairs, said it was to avoid security breach that usually trails the Egungun festival, Vanguard gathered that it was intended to disregard the new kings.

Since the time of the late Oba Gbadamosi Adebimpe in 1976, it has been a yearly ritual for masquerades to pay homage to selected High Chiefs in their family compounds with the permission of the Olubadan.

The statement reads: “Although no reason was given for the last minute suspension of masquerade dance for Ibadan High Chiefs, it might not be unconnected with security reason arising from the controversial chieftaincy review that confers kingship without domain on high chiefs.”

Rising from a 2-hour security meeting with stakeholders at his Popoyemoja palace over the weekend, he said: “As the chief custodian of our culture and tradition, I also owed it a duty to work in tandem with the law enforcement agents not to turn the celebration of our custom and tradition into a theatre of war.”