How D’banj’s little Daniel Oyebanjo III died

These are trying times for me — D’banj

By Benjamin Njoku, Rotimi Agbana, Juliet Ebirim & Iyabo Aina

LAGOS—Nigerian entertainers have expressed grief over the death of little Daniel Oyebanjo III, one-year-old son of pop singer, Dapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’banj.



Little Daniel, who turned one last May, was said to have drowned in a pool at the pop singer’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, Sunday evening.

D’banj, who is currently out of the country, confirmed the sad news yesterday, when he posted a pitch-black image on his Instagram page with the caption “These are trying times. But my God is always and forever faithful.”

Sadly, the ugly incident happened barely a week after the singer celebrated Father’s Day with his late son.

The accident

According to a source close to the family, little Daniel was playing with some friends of the family, who paid them a visit at their Ikoyi residence, Sunday evening, when he wandered off into the backyard where he fell into the swimming pool.

The mother was said to have left the little boy with some grown up children in the house.

The little Daniel, according to our source, was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead.

While the ugly incident took place, D’banj was away in Los Angeles California for the 2018 Black Star Entertainment Awards, BET.

Colleagues mourn

Meanwhile, since the sad news went viral, entertainers have been sending condolence messages via to D’banj and his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow.

In his message, Banky W described the death of the child as “a nightmare and heart wrenching news.”

“Sending prayers up for @iambangalee, his wife and their entire family. This is a nightmare. Heart-wrenching news. May God strengthen and comfort you all in this absolutely terrible time, in Jesus name.”

Alariwo of Africa wrote: “It’s a very sad news; woke up in the middle of the night to speak with a friend abroad because of our time difference, only to hear the sad news. May God give Dapo the strength to bear the loss and bless him with twins in no little time.”

Also, commiserating with D’banj’s family, actress Shan George said: “It’s a very sad day for the industry and the country. I pray that the Almighty God comforts everyone who has lost their loved ones.

“I have lost close family members before; the pain is not something I will wish for even an enemy.”

Also, popular comedian, Alibaba, sent his condolence: “I cannot imagine what you are going through. I have experienced loss that shook me to the bones. Zakilooooo and Endurance… two of my brothers.

“I still wear a black band for each one till date. That’s like five years after. So I cannot say snap out of it. Because it doesn’t go away.”