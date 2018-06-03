Hoodlums sack three communities in Osun

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – Scores of people from three communities in Ife South, Osun State have been rendered homeless following an attack by hoodlums.

The affected communities are Ife Tuntun, Olomidudu, K.S and Ologidan .The displaced people have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the Federal Government, human rights communities and the people of Osun to come to their aid.

.Addressing a press conference in Ile-Ife, the traditional monarchs of the communities, Oba Taofeek Adeola Olaposi Osunmakinde, Ayodeji 1, (Obawure of Ife Tuntun); Oba Timothy

Adedokun Adeyera, (Ologboru of (Ibehun), Ife)); Oba Michael Adebayo

Babatunde Awoyefa, (Onibueja 1, Ogbogbodirin of Olomidudu, Ife);

Abioye Olatunbosun-Oba-elect of K.S town, Ife Tuntun; Oba Folorunso

Omidiora (Gbadewolu of Oranmiyan town)) and Oba Adedokun Adeyera

(Ologbooru of Idi Ahun), alleged that their palaces, artefacts and houses were burnt down.