Breaking News
Translate

Hoodlums sack three communities in Osun

On 10:27 pmIn News by adekunleComments

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo – Scores of people from three communities in Ife South, Osun State  have been rendered homeless following an attack by hoodlums.

*Hoodlums on rampage during an Isemo festival File Photo

The affected communities are Ife Tuntun, Olomidudu, K.S and Ologidan .The displaced people have   sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to the Federal Government, human rights communities and the people of Osun  to come to their aid.

.Addressing a press conference in Ile-Ife, the traditional monarchs of the communities, Oba Taofeek Adeola Olaposi Osunmakinde, Ayodeji 1, (Obawure of Ife Tuntun); Oba Timothy

Adedokun Adeyera, (Ologboru of (Ibehun), Ife)); Oba Michael Adebayo

Babatunde Awoyefa, (Onibueja 1,   Ogbogbodirin of Olomidudu, Ife);

Abioye Olatunbosun-Oba-elect of K.S town, Ife Tuntun; Oba Folorunso

Omidiora (Gbadewolu of Oranmiyan town)) and Oba Adedokun Adeyera

(Ologbooru of Idi Ahun), alleged that their palaces, artefacts   and houses were burnt down.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.