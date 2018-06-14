Gunmen kill 10 in Zamfara attack

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the death of 10 people following the attack in Dutsen-Wake and Oho villages in Birnin-Magaji Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Muhammad Shehu, who made the confirmation yesterday in Gusau, said the bandits attacked the two villages on Tuesday around 10p.m.

He said: “We received distress call Tuesday that the bandits attacked the area around 10p.m. We quickly responded by mobilising policemen to the area, led by Area Commander Kaura-Namoda Police Area Command, and Divisional Police Officer of Birnin-Magaji Division.

“When they arrived the area, the bandits had fled to Rugu Forest bordering Katsina State. They discovered 10 bodies killed by the bandits; seven in Dutsen-Wake and three in Oho village.”

He said the Zamfara State Police Command had mobilised security personnel to maintain peace in the area.

He added that the Commi-ssioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, is collaborating with the Katsina State Police Command to get the attackers.

He urged communities in the state to always cooperate and give information on security to the Police and other security agencies.