Gudmundsson in race to be fit for Eagles

Iceland winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson faces a race against time to be fit for Iceland’s second match of the World Cup against Nigeria on Friday.

The winger was withdrawn 63 minutes into Iceland’s 1-1 draw with Argentina on Saturday and it has now been confirmed that he has suffered a muscle tear.

Iceland continue their bid to qualify from Group D when they face the Super Eagles in Volgograd on Friday and Gudmundsson will be assessed ahead of the game as he looks to win his 69th cap for his country.

Assistant coach Helgi Kolvidsson said: “Johann Berg Gudmundsson has torn a muscle. It remains a question whether he will be fit but we’ll see on match-day.”

Iceland finish their Group D campaign against Croatia on Tuesday.