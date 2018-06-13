Group hails Buhari over autonomy for state legislatures

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly branch, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the autonomy of states legislative arm of government.

PASAN also commended members of the National Assembly and Akwa Ibom State lawmakers, for passing the bill and voting in support of the bill during the last constitution amendment exercise respectively.

State Chairman of PASAN, Etinwa Etim made the commendations yesterday, when he led other members of the association to show their solidarity with the state lawmakers at the House of Assembly complex, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

Etim said, “We have been going around celebrating this autonomy granted to state Houses of Assembly. We thank our President, Buhari for signing this bill into law. We also thank the National Assembly for passing the bill and for their efforts towards its assent.

“Above all, we thank our amiable Speaker, Mr Onofiok Luke and other members of this House for their courage especially those who voted in line with what PASAN and other stakeholders during a public hearing in the state on the constitution amendment had expected them to vote for.”