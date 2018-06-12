Group accuses oil thieves of campaign against JTF Commmander

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Niger Delta Oil and Gas Monitoring group, has accused an oil exploration and production company in the region of allegedly sponsoring discrediting media campaigns against the Commander of Operation Delta Safe, formerly called Joint Task Force, JTF, Rear Admiral Apochi.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr Biukeme Pereteibo and the Secretary, Tolaifa Government in Warri, Delta State yesterday, alleged that the campaign was to get the security boss out of the way so that they could continue their alleged illicit acts on the waterways in the region.

“We are aware that the company (name of company with held) has been engaged in illegal activities, including oil bunkering.”