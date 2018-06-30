Govs visit Plateau, task security agents on insecurity

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

THE Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF yesterday visited Plateau State to commiserate with the State governor, Mr. Simon Lalong and the people of the state over the recent killings which claimed more than 100 lives. The forum presented an undisclosed sum of money to their colleague to assist internally displaced persons in the state.

The governors condemned the violence across most states in the country, saying they were determined to overcome it. Chairman of the NGF and Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari disclosed that the last meeting the group had was centered on insecurity, adding that security chiefs should rise up to their responsibility.

He said: “At the last meeting we discussed the issue of insecurity extensively as it is happening in almost every state. We condemn what happened in Plateau State and other states. We are looking at how to defeat the challenges seeking to undermine Nigeria.’’