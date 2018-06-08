Gov Emmanuel lauds Navy over partnership in education

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—GOV-ERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has commended the Nigerian Navy for partnering his administration in the area of education, describing education as an asset to human capacity development.

Emmanuel who spoke during the commissioning of Nigerian Navy Military School in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state, expressed optimism that the Naval College, would make a difference in educational training in the state because of the level of discipline in military school.

He said, “When the Chief of Naval staff told me that he needed a space to build a naval school in the state, I told him that it was an opportunity I could not miss. One of the things you can never recover in life is lost opportunity. I told him that we have a site that we had wanted to use for a technical school.

“In record time, we set out to work and the result of that collaboration is what you are seeing today. We had to partner in one way or the other in order to make this day great. So I charge members of the community here that this is an asset that you need to protect.

“There are military schools sited across the country, so please let this one be special. Let it be an exception for quality, cooperation and prosperity.”