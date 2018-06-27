God saved us from Eagles defeat — Messi

Lionel Messi happily spoke to sports journalists after Argentina’s agonizing win over Nigeria.

Saved at the eleventh hour: “It would have been a horrible and unfair way to go out. We deserved to win the first game; we played well in the second game and were winning 1-0 but then lost concentration and gave away two needless goals away… I knew God was with us and wasn’t going to let us go out”.

Suffering right up to the final whistle: “We were confident that we were going to win this game; we didn’t expect it to get complicated when Nigeria equalised which left us having to really go for the game with everything that entails – nerves, anxiety.. it was a huge feeling of happiness and relief after so much suffering”.

“It was amazing. I’s just like to thank the fans who have made a massive sacrifice to come here and fill the stadium in every match as well as those who are back home in Argentina living this together with us. They have shown that the national team is above everything else”.

Demanding World Cup: “It’s incredible how much we’ve been made to suffer but the important thing is that we are through to the next round… it’s crazy how we’ve suffered in this game – but the World Cup shows that no team is going to give you anything. We saw yesterday how Spain and Portugal, two of the favourites to make it through their group ended up having a hard time. Every game is a battle and very difficult to win”.

Penalty awarded to Nigeria: “We knew that this game was our only chance after not winning the first two matches. I don’t know what the penalty was for; these days, with VAR it’s very difficult… you get penalised for the slightest thing”.

France in the Last 16: “Obviously we’ve seen all of France’s games so far, we’ve been following every game at the World Cup. France is a very balanced side with top level players, they have strong squad and fast players up front who make all the difference. I’ve got team mates in the France squad – players who I know really well. I know the kind of team we will be up against and it is going to be very complicated for us”.