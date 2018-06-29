Go to court if you have issues, APC Convention C’ttee tells PDP

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The national convention committee of the All Progressives Congress APC, has asked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP to seek judicial reliefs if it has issues with last weekend’s conduct of the ruling party’s national convention which saw the emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as its new national chairman.



Secretary of the committee, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba who threw the challenge at a news conference Thursday in Abuja also said he could not immediately put a figure yo how much was spent on the convention until all the sub-committees submit their reports to the secretariat because funds were not disbursed from him but from the party.

“Our party’s constitution is very clear. The Electoral Act is very clear and when the national chairman was announced unopposed, the question was put at the convention so we believe that we satisfied every legal requirement.

“Collating reports from the various subcommittees and one of the things they must address is how much did you receive and how much did you spend and after that, the accounts will be audited”, he added.

According to him, statutory delegates from Cross River and Enugu states were allowed to vote notwithstanding the fact that there were litigations against them in the courts over the outcome of the recently concluded states congresses of the party.

“No state was disqualified. We had a few states that had issues in court and where there was a binding order and because we are a law abiding party we obeyed the court order and in such states, only the statutory delegates that were not in dispute were allowed into the convention ground”, he said of Cross River and Ebonyi states.