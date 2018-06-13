Glo attracts .4million subscribers in April

By Prince Osuagwu

Second national operator, Globacom, remains the second largest telecommunications operator in Nigeria, if the latest sector report, published on the website of the telecom industry regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, is anything to go by.

According to the report, Globacom has grown its subscriber base by about 400,000 between March and April, 2018. The report showed that Globacom’s subscriber figure increased specifically with 480,832 customers, meaning that the network’s customers swelled from 39,042,979 in March to 39,523,811 in April.

The figures proved that the network has been growing steadily since January 2018; rising from 38,169,780 at the end of December, 2017, to 38,228,018 in January; 38,423,184 in February; 39,042,979 in March and 39,523,811 in April.

In general terms, Glo may have added 1.36 million more subscribers to its network in four months and with that, it remains the second largest telecommunications operator in the country.

Also, the operator in the last one year has grown its subscriber base by 2.25 million, as the customer base rose from 37,270,100 in April, 2017, to 39, 523,811 in April, 2018.

The record may not be unconnected with what its subscribers described as attractive and user-friendly packages from the operator which enable them access the telco’s services easily and affordably.

Other figures released by NCC showed that connected telephone lines in the country reduced marginally from 242.6 million in March to 242.53 million in April. These include GSM, Code Division Multiple Access, CDMA, Fixed Wired/Wireless and Voice over Internet Protocol, VoIP. However, GSM lines remained dominant with 238.1 million connections in March and 238.03 million in April.

All these added to take total active telephone lines in the country from 148.6 million in March to 160.1 million lines at the end of April.