Glimmer of hope as Nigeria wins Iceland, Owerri fans say

Owerri (Imo) – Soccer enthusiasts in Owerri have re-awakened their confidence in the Super Eagles after their 2-0 victory over Iceland on Friday.



The Super Eagles kept the round of 16 qualification hopes alive with two goals from Ahmed Musa in the 49th and 75th minutes respectively.

The superlative outing of the players left football lovers in Owerri jubilating.

Some fans who spoke said the team had placed laughter on their faces.

They said the Eagles visibly improved on their level of commitment and display against the Icelandic opponents.

Ndukaku Dike, a trader said: “They have done us and the country proud’’.

Dike said that team had shut the mouths of bitter critics with the victory, adding that they could now approach the next game against Argentina with so much confidence.

On his part, Uchendu Nwokolo, a student, sais Ahmed Musa’s brace was “spectacular’’ and could contest for the best goal of the tournament.

According to him, the victory has opened doors to many possibilities.

Nwokolo however, advised Gernot Rohr to stick with the tactics with minimal changes, adding that the team had found it rhythm.

“Rohr managed to blend the players well today with intensive positional play characteristic of the tiki-taka Spanish pattern. If he can replicate this again and again, then we will be good to go’’, he said.

Chukwu Odilim, another trader said: “The Eagles gave not only Nigeria but the Africa the best gift today with that victory’’.

Eugenia Obong, a business woman, said it was nice to see how the team restored our confidence in them.

According to her, the victory covers for the loss against Croatia.

“I love football a lot, I love my Super Eagles even more, but they made me also forsake the World Cup after their first match,’’ she said. (NAN)