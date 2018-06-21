Ghanaian institute honours Agbeyo for exemplary leadership in Africa

By Gabriel Olawale

The Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana, yesterday inducted the Chief Executive Officer of Cornfield Group, Dr. Babatope Agbeyo into its Hall of Fame for his tenacity, astuteness and total dedication in advancing Africa prosperity.

Speaking at the event, Vice President of the institute, Mr. Babatunde Akinsanya said Agbeyo has a record that young people can emulate to restore Africa back to its rightful position in the global arena.

His words: ‘’Agbeyo is one of the greatest Nigerian business leaders that have traversed the economic landscape of not less than three continents of the world. We can authoritatively assert that this illustrious individual is an uncommon professional of excellence, a pacesetter and an embodiment of resourceful development initiative in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“Follow your impressive and enviable track records of promoting national and international economic productivity, your unquantifiable contributions towards national development for the progress, peace and unity of one Nigeria and Africa, on behalf of the Governing Council and Advisory Board of this Chartered Institute we hereby inducted Dr. Babatope Agbeyo into the institute Fellowship Hall of Fame with a prestigious senior fellowship recognition award.

“Have unanimously selected you as one of the five awardees for the 2018 roll call of honors, this is a result of your phenomenal and exemplary statesmanship contributions to enhance Africa economic growth, we are very proud to celebrate with one of your renown establishments, Botosoft Technologies Ltd, the recent historic approval and acceptability of her I.C.T. services in Republic of Kenya, this is another ground breaking attestation of your professional competence.”

Reacting to the gesture, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cornfield Group, Dr. Babatope Agbeyo pledged not to disappoint the institute and millions around Africa continent that draw inspiration from him.

“Our incorruptible as an organization is a very difficult decision that we are very glad to make considering the environment where we operate. Maintaining a clean record is very difficult but easy once it becomes part of you.”