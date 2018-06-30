Germany needs lethal finishers

Germany’s failure at the World Cup highlighted their need for a lethal finisher to bring goals to a toothless attack.

The defending champions managed just two goals in Russia, a Marco Reus strike and a free-kick from Toni Kroos. Strikers Mario Gomez, Timo Werner and Thomas Muller did not find the back of the net once.

Freelance football writer Lars Pollmann offered his view of Reus’ display against South Korea:

At just 22, Werner still has time on his side, which cannot be said about 32-year-old Mario Gomez. The Stuttgart player was Germany’s oldest player at the World Cup and was something of a surprise inclusion.

There were no surprises about Muller’s inclusion, but he is another player who could not find his best form. Sports journalist Stefan Bienkowski said he looked lethargic:

Germany’s exit at the group stage is a big shock given the strength of their squad. There is plenty of young talent available to Low, but the team still need to find a lethal finisher.

Neuer’s Moment of Madness

Germany’s fate was sealed when Kim Young-gwon put South Korea 1-0 up in stoppage time, but it got even better four minutes later when Heung-min Son added a second.

The Tottenham Hotspur man profited from Manuel Neuer’s decision to go upfield. He latched onto a long ball and tapped it into an empty net after the goalkeeper had been caught in possession deep in South Korea’s half.

It was a moment of madness from Neuer, who was far too high up the pitch and paid for it dearly.