Genital Checks: Good move by the RCCG

On 12:31 am

By Dr. Ugoji Egbujo

The   church prohibits   premarital sex. The Bible labels it fornication.   The church condemns premarital physical intimacy between intending couples. The Bible deems it   sexual immorality. The church abhors marital separations and divorces. The Bible says marriage is for better and for worse. And many christian   denominations interpret the Bible to mean that a divorcee cannot re-marry. So christian marriage is considered sacrosanct.

It then means that a christian   wedding is an important Rubicon.   It has to be approached circumspectly and prayerfully. In the world, courtship allows sufficient   premarital sexual intercourse.   The assumption is that courtship is the time to fully test   chemistry and   compatibility before marriage. The church forbids Christians from such carnal explorations. Intending christian couples   therefore are expected to the   reach that technical   point of no return without   looking into   or probing   each others groins.

Yes the righteous must live by faith,   but eyes and ears and information aren’t totally useless to people of great faith. And Christians with baby faiths have to marry too. Christian courtship therefore encourages   as much non sinful disclosures and due diligence as possible.

The limitations placed on christian courtship   have   generated a lot of anxieties over the ages. And many Christians freed themselves from those anxieties by breaking the rules,   by engaging in   routine premarital sex.  If the church had done   any research, it would   have discovered that premarital sex was   nearly cultural even amongst Christians.  So the   church ought to have shown concern long ago.

The institution of heterosexual   marriage is one of the main pillars of Christianity. That institution   is now particularly   threatened.   Divorce rates have become alarming,   even amongst Christians. The church recognizes that marriage can survive without children but   cannot   survive   without sex.   If marriage must be consummated with sex then at the very least the sex organs must be taken for granted   to exist. That presumption has become increasingly precarious.

The church must   be concerned about this age. This is the age of   proliferation and diversity of sexual orientations. Since the church restricts thorough due diligence , it must introduce measures to assuage growing old and new   anxieties . The church must seek to deny premarital sex legitimacy conferred on it by the need for greater sexual   diligence in the midst of so much confusion and transsexuality.

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG)   conducts mandatory marriage counseling sessions for intending couples who plan to wed in the church. The would be couples   are informed   about the demands of christian marriage and the gender roles. But counseling also   anticipates   prevalent marital issues and seeks to prevent them in new marriages.

So   a few medical tests are deemed necessary to improve the quality of   counseling. Intending couples are sent to designated hospitals to be tested for pregnancy,   HIV and genotype. The aim of the medical investigations   is to enhance fuller disclosures and help decision making.   Sickle cell disease in children has tested and damaged many christian marriages. The world has prenatal diagnosis and embryo selection to rely on. But a strict interpretation of   christian doctrine on abortion   may forbid these   medical procedures.   It’s therefore   important that couples understand the risks before they take the vows. And the church is right not to leave it to the couples to decide whether they want tests or not.

The church will not wed a pregnant bride . You can term it pretentious or sexist. But the church has good reasons which may not make sense to a feminist   for such a tradition.   The church will bless such a couple. The church   never refuses to wed couples based on positive medical findings. It counsels intending couples if a problematic   medical result turns up. But it always allows them make their   informed decisions. The church understands that faith and love can trump science.

Even where the results reveal HIV infection or some genotype incompatibility, the church doesn’t make the decisions.   The intervention of the church is to enhance positive freedoms, the personal autonomy of the couples.

Recently, the RCCG decided to include mandatory   medical physical examinations, to determine biological sex ,   to the list of medical checks for   intending couples. And hell was let loose. The church was accused of acting like a secret cult. Some   scoffed that   the measures were too intrusive. Some said the tests were designed to determine virginity through the backdoor, so they are sexist.

The decision to include a mandatory physical examination by a doctor is moral. It’s minimal. It’s necessary.   It’s aimed at a legitimate concern.   It is therefore a justified   intrusion.  There are many christian bachelors and spinsters who would not have engaged in premarital sex if they were sure their partners had the right genitals.  Yes, agreed,   the organ could be present and not functional, particularly in men.   Anatomical abnormalities discovered after weddings always seem fraudulent. Physiological abnormalities are less heart breaking.

The truth is that premarital sex has become rampant in churches. Were it not the case , were every young unmarried lady and man committed to celibacy,   they would welcome the checks. In the throes of love, intending couples wouldn’t   ask questions that could be misconstrued   to portray them as   being   too shrewd , too calculative. Love is supposed to be blind. But many marriages have crashed because simple checks were not done, not forced on   couples. Since   Christians do not have the freedom to do all the checks others do , the compulsory medical examination would help alleviate anxieties and deny premarital sex apparent legitimacy.

The church must not cave in to pressures from the outside. The church is supposed to be the light of the world. And the church isn’t supposed to be compatible with the world all the time.   The church must always be on the look out for new social problems    and create solutions to alleviate them

If couples are honest , mandatory physical tests would harm no one. It would strengthen the hand of   one or two of the parties intending matrimony to resist premarital sex.   The church must stand strong. Mandatory   premarital medical physical checks   would please God

 

 


