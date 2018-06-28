France will not be easy — Messi

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said his side’s next round of 16 match against France is going to be very difficult.

“We watched France’s every match. They have a strong team, excellent players in every position. They are explosive and fast. Some I knew from Barcelona and know how to play against them, but the match is not going to be easy,” Messi said.

Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 in their final Group D match in Saint Petersburg and move to the knockout stage, where they will face Group C winners France in Kazan on Saturday.