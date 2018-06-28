Breaking News
France will not be easy — Messi

On 9:43 pmIn 2018 World Cup, Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Argentina vs Croatia

Argentina captain Lionel Messi said his side’s next round of 16 match against France is going to be very difficult.

“We watched France’s every match. They have a strong team, excellent players in every position. They are explosive and fast. Some I knew from Barcelona and know how to play against them, but the match is not going to be easy,” Messi said.

Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 in their final Group D match in Saint Petersburg and move to the knockout stage, where they will face Group C winners France in Kazan on Saturday.

 


