“Football for Social Change” boosts Ebonyi FA Cup

”Football for Social Change”, a football based community project of Lagos based PR Agency, MatchRoom Sports and Media, ensured up-and-coming players at the Ebonyi State FA Cup final had cause to smile with the donation of a trophy won by Ngwa United and medals to both teams, in last Sunday’s final.

Founder of “Football for Social Change” and Chief Executive Officer of MatchRoom, Ojeikere Aikhoje, revealed it was in line with the organisation’s aim to use football as a tool to boost social development.

“Last year, we noticed the final was played without a trophy or medals presented. We monitored the situation this year and realized it was unchanged.”

“Football for Social Change believes in the power of football to help youths from diverse communities learn and grow socially, emotionally, and physically,” Aikhoje stated in a release made available to the

media.