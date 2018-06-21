Football is not mathematics – Onigbinde

St Petersburg (Russia) – Former Super Eagles’ chief coach Adegboye Onigbinde on Thursday at St Petersburg in Russia urged for more support for the senior national football team.



Onigbinde said football is not mathematics and what the Super Eagles need right now is the support of every Nigerian.

“I am a patriotic Nigeria, but football is not ‎ mathematics. So, I wish the team well.

”I have no contact with the team, so I can not talk about what they need to do against Iceland in their next game on Friday

”I’m here courtesy of the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, who when I was marking my 80th birthday promised to take me to Russia as my birthday gift. So, I’m here on holiday,” he said.

Onigbinde however said that the outcome of the match would depend on the tactics adopted by the team.

“It will all depend on what the coach and his assistants have in mind in terms of tactics. That is very important.

“But what is also crucial is the kind of support we all give to the team at this crucial moment,” he added.

NAN reports that Nigeria will face Iceland on Friday in Volgograd in a must-win Group D match, having lost theur first match 0-2 against Croatia on Saturday in Kaliningrad.

Iceland had on their part drawn 1-1 with Argentina in their opening match, with the Eagles dropping to the bottom of the table.

Now the Super Eagles position has now been strengthened by Argentina which lost 0-3 to Croatia on Thursday night.

The result means a win over Iceland on Friday will return Nigeria to contention.

They will then need at least a draw against Argentina on June 26 to place second in the group if Iceland fail to beat Croatia.(NAN)