Be focused ahead of 2019 polls, PDP chieftain tasks members

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State deputy chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbomo, has admonished members of the party in the state to be steadfast and remain focused to enable them meet the expectations and challenges of the people in the forth coming general election.

He also reminded them of the expectations reposed in them by Nigerians and indeed the electorate in Edo State and urged them to mobilise for victory of the party during the elections, especially in view of the economic pains, insecurity and massive corruption being perpetrated by the present administration at the federal level.

Ogbomo, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, yesterday while reacting to sundry issues in the country, expressed confidence in the continuous support of the people for the PDP, saying that the party was determined to improve the lives of the people, if voted into office, adding that they would give the party more votes than they did in 2015.

Reacting to the travails of some leaders of the party in the hands of the current administration using the instrumentality of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the party leader said, “The persecution of PDP leaders all over the country is a survival tactics and ploy to cow Nigerians in order to perpetuate themselves in office.”