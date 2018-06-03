IT firm partner Command Day Secondary School, Ojo

By Chris Onuoha

Command Day Secondary School Ojo, Lagos, in partnership with a computer firm, Track-IT, (a microsoft authorised education partners), has signed agreement to provide enabling platforms for teachers to acquire technology literacy competencies needed to provide a rich, custom learning experience for students.

The partnership, which has given rise to the establishment of a state-of-the-art computer laboratory in the school, is to cater for teachers’ professional development in the areas of 21st century skills and Microsoft certifications.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the commandant of the school, Lt Col Musa Shuaibu Baippaya, thanked Track-IT Limited for the initiative and stated that it had been a good working relationship.

“These proud teachers are the first batch that benefitted from a rigorous preparatory training offered by Track-IT Limited that culminated in their writing and passing the Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Certification exams. Undoubtedly, with their newly acquired skills, these teachers are now well-positioned to begin to integrate various forms of technology into their teaching and learning processes in order to achieve better student learning outcomes! This is the first in all the Command schools in the country but others are also following suit”, he added.