Finally! How To Get Rid Of STD And UTI Infections Naturally And Be Completely Free

S3xually transmitted Infections, commonly known as (STI), are diseases that can be transmitted through s3xual interactions with persons already infected with it. These diseases are also known as s3xually transmitted diseases (STD) or venereal diseases (VD).

Chlamydia is the most common organism responsible for causing most STDs. It infects the cervix in women, and the penile urethra in men. Its most frequent symptoms are pain during s3x, and discharge from the pen!s or vagina.

Urinary Tract Infection or UTI is an infection affecting the urinary tract. If the infection occurs in the lower part of the urinary tract it is called cystitis or a bladder infection. If the infection affects the upper part of the urinary tract, it is called pyelonephritis or a kidney infection.

Is any of this common to you…?

Painful urination

Blood in urine

Pain during s3x

Severe vagina discharge

Breast milk

Frequent urination

Discomfort in the lower abdomen

The feeling of urgency and need to urinate but unable to

Gonorrhea, a common bacterial STD infection caused by Gonococcal organisms has similar long-term effects like Chlamydia. Symptoms of gonorrhea include burning when urinating and, in men, white, yellow, or green discharge from the pen!s.

Product Number1

Here Is Why Bee Propolis Helps Treat Infections:

For thousands of years, Propolis has played a role in the health of humanity. In the days of Hippocrates, Propolis was used to heal open sores and ulcers, including internal ones. In ancient Egypt, Propolis was used in the process of mummification. In Europe, Propolis was said to relieve inflammation and fever, and in World War II it was used to dress wounds sustained in battle.

Over the years, it’s been used to fight tuberculosis, colitis, viruses (including the flu virus), and even acne. It’s been shown to be effective against harmful bacteria including staphylococcus. It’s also been used to enhance the immune system, which makes it doubly effective as an antibiotic – not only does it kill germs; it also boosts your own germ-fighting capabilities.

So Just What is Bee Propolis?

Propolis is a very complicated mix of elements that bees collect from nature. It’s a wax-like substance that is essentially a resin, but it is so complex that it’s impossible for humans to recreate. So it remains something of a mystery, but we can look closely at this amazing substance and draw some conclusions about its use, its chemical make-up, and its effectiveness.

Propolis’ antibiotic properties come from a substance called galangin, and that it boosts immunity by increasing phagocyte activity (phagocytes are your body’s “warriors” against germs). Its anti-inflammatory properties derive from its ability to prohibit prostaglandins.

Components called phytotonizides play a role in Propolis’ ability to enhance the immune system, as they appear to stimulate phagocytosis.

Exclusive Nutrient Blend

The use of Propolis has a 5000-year history. The Assyrians and the Greeks used Propolis to help maintain good health. Bee Propolis supports the body’s natural defenses. To assure purity, Forever Bee Propolis is gathered from pollution-free regions using specially designed bee Propolis collectors. Forever Bee Propolis is 100% natural with no added preservatives or artificial colors.

Forever Bee Propolis comtains Vitamin A, Vitamins B1, B2, and B3, Vitamin C, Biotin, Bioflavonoids, Calcium, Magnesium, Iron, Zinc, Silicon, Potassium, Phosphorus, Manganese, Cobalt, Copper. All of which are essential for the body’s defencive system agains diseases

Other Benefits Of Forever Bee Propolis

100% Natural

Supports the body’s natural defenses

Fight infections

Powerful anti-oxidant

Help treat infertility

Help boost sperm quality and count

Product Number 2

Immublend

How Forever Immublend Helps To Treat Infections

This is where Forever Immublend is exceptionally powerful. It assists virtually every infection-related complaint.

Forever Immublend also boosts adrenal function, and a defect in these glands weakens the immune defence, hence making the body prone to infections. The adrenal glands produce cortisone, which fights stress and inflammation. When these glands are weakened as a result of infection, stress or poor diet, the result is weakness of a variety of organs in the body systems, including the urinary system.

Forever Immublend greatly strengthens the adrenal glands. It also acts directly upon the female and male organs, boosting the normal function of the ovaries, uterus and penile. Through its support of the immune system Forever Immublend has been shown to neutralize free radicals in the bloodstream, which if left unchecked can damage healthy cells. The International Food and Information Council (IFIC) cites many examples where Garlic Thyme effectively offers protection against these free radicals!

Other Benefits Of Forever Immublend

(i) Helps treat Infections.

(ii) Helps regulate blood sugar.

(iii) Helps normalize blood pressure.

(iv) Helps treat Tuberculosis

(v) Prevents the growth and spread of bacteria..

(vi) Helps protect the body against free radicals.

(vii) Helps support the conversion of fats to energy.

Etc….

Product Number 3

Berry Nectar

Other Benefits Of Forever Berry Nectar

(i) Good for problems of urinary and reproductive tracts.

(ii) Good in managing cases of infertility and s3xually dysfunctions in men and women.

(iii) Good for all cases of menstrual disorder in women.

(iv) It is also good for skin, liver and the eye.

(v) 40-100mls daily, it can be taken many times daily, preferably during or after meal.

(vi) It can be taken by everyone, sick or well.

Etc….

