Final squad lists for 2018 FIFA World Cup

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ just ten days away, the full squads for all 32 teams has finally been confirmed as anticipation for kick off cranks up another notch.

The announcement of the 23-man lists confirms the sporting dreams of 736 players, who will all head to the 21st edition of the finals, which is set to kick-off when hosts Russia face Saudi Arabia in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday 14 June.

From Argentina’s No1 Nahuel Guzman, through to Martin Silva, Uruguay’s No23, you can take in each and every player set to touch down on Russian soil, and the numbers they will be wearing when they take to the field.

Nine of Germany’s squad are returning champions, having lifted the title in Brazil 2014, meanwhile 16 of the host side will be enjoying their first experience of going to a global finals.

