Fighting corruption: Probe your 2015 campaign fund, PDP tells Buhari

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA — Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to show his sincerity in the fight against corruption by probing the source of his campaign fund in 2015 general elections.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this at the 2018 Ogidi Day celebration, at Ogidi, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, claimed it was ironical that the president had allegedly been speaking with both sides of the mouth on issue of fighting corruption.

Ologbondiyan said: “The President’s remark sounded strange to us in the Peoples Democratic Party because we believe as a party that the president has been providing cover for alleged looters around him and we believe that if the president is sincere about the fight against corruption he should make a public disclosure about how his election fund in 2015 was raised.

“He should tell us who contributed what, but, if he refuses to do that, Mr President does not have any moral platform upon which he would stand and accuse any Nigerian of being a thief.

“The PDP is challenging Mr President that he should make a full disclosure of how his election money was raised in 2014 and he should tell us what was the contribution of the people.”

Speaking on the plan by some former members of the party and others to return to PDP, Ologbodiyan said the doors of the PDP were wide open for anybody that was ready to rescue the nation from alleged misrule of All Progressives Congress, APC.