FIFA World Cup: Kwesé inks deal with BON

Kwesé and the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) have signed a Free-to-air TV Rights Sub-licence Agreement to provide the widest coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia on terrestrial television in Nigeria. The agreement will see over 80 terrestrial television stations broadcast the FIFA World Cup to an estimated 100 million Nigerian viewers.

Kwesé’s exclusive free-to-air channel, Kwesé Free Sports (KFS), is a 24-hour sports TV station that transmits on UHF channel 32 in Lagos but through this partnership, the channel’s reach will be extended to all 36 states of the federation with the BON network comprising 39 private broadcasters including the Africa Independent Television (AIT) network and the Silverbird Television network, and over 30 Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) network stations.

General Manager, Kwesé Free Sports Nigeria, Chichi Nwoko said: “By tuning to Kwesé Free Sports UHF 32 in Lagos, or any of the BON network stations, football fans will enjoy 32 of the 64 FIFA World Cup matches live, including all Super Eagles and African teams’ matches, as well as select matches from the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final stages.

“Kwesé Free Sports’ goal is to ensure that every Nigerian has the opportunity to enjoy the FIFA World Cup whether on television or radio, wherever they are in Nigeria”, she added.

Kwesé Free Sports will provide the feed to BON member television stations across the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. Consequently, a record number of football fans who would not have had access to watch the world’s biggest football tournament will enjoy 32 FTA matches on their local television station.