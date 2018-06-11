FIFA World Cup (3 Days to go) : Team Profile – SENEGAL

Senegal booked their return to the FIFA World Cup after a 16-year absence, topping Africa Group D, to head to their second edition of the tournament.
FIFA Ranking: 27
Continent: Africa
READ ALSO: FIFA World Cup : Team Profile – POLAND
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 12
First stage appearances: 1
Semi final appearances: 0
Finals: 0
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 2002
Last World Cup: 2002
Best outing: Quarter-finals (2002)
Key Player: SADIO MANÉ
One of the leading players in the continent, Mane became the most expensive African player in history when he moved to Liverpool for £34 million in 2016. His strength, speed and skill make him a major asset to Senegal.
MATCHES
June 19: POLAND vs SENEGAL
June 24: JAPAN vs SENEGAL
June 28: SENEGAL vs COLOMBIA
WORLD CUP SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (Torino)
Defenders: Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Moussa Wague (Eupen), Saliou Ciss (Angers), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest), Salif Sane (Hannover 96)
Midfielders: Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Cheikh N’Doye (Birmingham)
Forwards: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Diao Balde Keita (Monaco), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Mbaye Niang (AC Milan).