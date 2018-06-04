FIFA World Cup (10 Days to go) : Team Profile – SWEDEN

Sweden booked their spot at Russia 2018 thanks to a 1-0 aggregate play-off win over Italy, having finished second in Europe’s Group A.
FIFA Ranking: 23
Continent: Europe
Nickname(s): Blågult (The Blue-Yellow)
World Cup History:
Qualifying Campaigns: 19
First stage appearances: 11
Semi final appearances: 4
Finals: 1
Titles: 0
First World Cup: 1930
Last World Cup: 2006
Best outing: Runners up (1958)
Key Player: MARCUS BERG
Thriving in the spotlight following the retirement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Berg has provided power, panache and plenty of goals for Janne Andersson’s Sweden. The Al Ain striker scored eight times during the Russia 2018 qualifiers.
MATCHES
June 18: SWEDEN vs KOREA REP
June 23: GERMANY vs SWEDEN
June 27: MEXICO vs SWEDEN
