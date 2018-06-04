Breaking News
FIFA World Cup (10 Days to go) : Team Profile – SWEDEN

On 6:49 am by Emmanuel Okogba

Sweden booked their spot at Russia 2018 thanks to a 1-0 aggregate play-off win over Italy, having finished second in Europe’s Group A.

FIFA Ranking: 23

Continent: Europe

Nickname(s): Blågult (The Blue-Yellow)

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 19

First stage appearances: 11

Semi final appearances: 4

Finals: 1

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 2006

Best outing: Runners up (1958)

Key Player: MARCUS BERG

Thriving in the spotlight following the retirement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Berg has provided power, panache and plenty of goals for Janne Andersson’s Sweden. The Al Ain striker scored eight times during the Russia 2018 qualifiers.
MATCHES

June 18: SWEDEN vs KOREA REP

June 23: GERMANY vs SWEDEN

June 27:  MEXICO vs SWEDEN

NEXT PROFILE (Tomorrow): KOREA REP

 


