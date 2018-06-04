FIFA World Cup (10 Days to go) : Team Profile – SWEDEN

Continent: Europe

Nickname(s): Blågult (The Blue-Yellow)

World Cup History:

Qualifying Campaigns: 19

First stage appearances: 11

Semi final appearances: 4

Finals: 1

Titles: 0

First World Cup: 1930

Last World Cup: 2006

Best outing: Runners up (1958)

Key Player: MARCUS BERG

Thriving in the spotlight following the retirement of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Berg has provided power, panache and plenty of goals for Janne Andersson’s Sweden. The Al Ain striker scored eight times during the Russia 2018 qualifiers.