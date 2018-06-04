FIFA WC: Don’t judge me on England game — Onazi

Midfielder Ogenyi Onazi, has explained his poor performance against England at Wembley Stadium, and has assured fans that there is bound to be an improvement before the World Cup tournament.

Onazi was missing in the game, the Eagles lost 2-1. His miss timed tackle gave Harry Kane the leverage to fire home the second goal of the match.

The midfielder took responsibility for the error but explains that Nigeria’s first half formation left the midfield isolated.

“I have to get better. That wasn’t me yesterday. I don’t really want to think about the game too much,” he added.

“The problem we had yesterday was the formation, it was not going really right. I did a lot of running on the pitch because we were always one man short on the defensive part of the game.

“The second half was much better because we played the same pattern with them and everybody was with his man,” he told KweséESPN