FIFA Fan Fest in Russia achieves record figure of 5m spectators

The Russia 2018 edition of FIFA Fan Fest has already welcomed five million visitors, world football ruling body FIFA and the local organisers said on Saturday in Moscow.

The Brazilian edition of the FIFA Fan Fest in 2014 reached the 2.9 million-visitor mark ahead of the knockout phase.

The FIFA Fan Fest has been part of the Official Programme of the FIFA World Cup since the 2006 edition in Germany.

It again featured at the 2010 and 2014 editions in South Africa and Brazil respectively, and has so far been one of the highlights of this year’s showpiece in Russia.

Every matchday, tens of thousands of Russian and international football fans opt for the FIFA Fan Fest locations as their venues of choice to watch the matches live.

They also enjoy an exciting music and cultural entertainment programme free of charge.

The fact that this record number has already been reached halfway through the tournament is very promising, with the biggest ever football party expected for the final match on July 15,’’ Colin Smith, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Chief Executive Officer and FIFA’s Chief Tournaments and Events Officer.

“The FIFA Fan Fests bring the most entertaining experience to the fans in the heart of our Host Cities. It is a perfect platform to celebrate football,’’ FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer Philippe Le Floc’h added.

“Reaching the five million visitor mark with still two weeks to go until the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia is an amazing achievement.

“We want to thank all the fans for coming to our FIFA Fan Fests and all the Host Cities for helping us make this project a success,” Alexey Sorokin, CEO of the competition’s Local Organising Committee (LOC), also said.(NAN)