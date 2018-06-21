FIFA condemns allegation by Moroccan on Referee Geiger

FIFA says it unequivocally condemns the allegation made by a member of the Moroccan team concerning referee Mark Geiger.

Geiger, who officiated the team’s second group B game against Portugal, with the Africans losing by a lone goal, was said to have asked for the shirt of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“It is with regret and disappointment that following yesterday’s group B game between Portugal and Morocco, FIFA has learnt of reports in the media concerning the referee Mark Geiger.

“It claimed that Mr Geiger asked for the shirt of the captain of Portugal during the half time interval. Mr Geiger strongly refutes these claims and categorically states that such a request was not made.

“FIFA unequivocally condemns the allegation supposedly made by a member of the Moroccan team.

“FIFA referees are under clear instructions with regard to their behavior and relationship with the teams at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.

“It can be confirmed that Mr Geiger has acted in an exemplary and professional manner as an appointed match official.

“FIFA would like to remind teams of their duty to respect all principles of Fair Play,’’ the body via its twitter handle @fifamedia. (NAN)