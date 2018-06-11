FG plans to frame me again ahead of polls —Wike

Rivers State governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has alerted Nigerians that All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government had allegedly contacted a Lebanese who has been directed to claim that he received money from him (Rivers State governor) to procure arms for the 2019 elections.

Also, Governor Wike alerted Nigerians on the alleged arrest of the orderly to Rivers State Special Anti-robbery Squad, SARS, Commander, Akin Fakorede and another SARs operative for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Speaking during a thanksgiving service in honour of the Chairman of Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini, yesterday, at the St Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu, Governor Wike alleged that the APC Federal Government had entered a devious mode where it believes that framing opponents will enhance its political fortunes.

He noted that initially, Nigerians thought he was playing politics until former President Olusegun Obasanjo revealed details of how the desperate APC Federal Government plans to frame him up.

“The Federal Government has arranged with a Lebanese to say that I told him to buy arms for the purpose of the forthcoming elections. I am not close to any Lebanese, let alone give money to anyone to buy arms for elections. We have dutifully served our people and we don’t need to purchase arms for elections.

“If elections are held 20, 000 times, we will win because our projects have positively impacted the lives of our people,” he said.

He said that the Federal Government was also planning to sponsor crisis in Rivers State ahead of the 2019 elections, for the state’s election to be postponed.

He said the target was to use security agencies for rigging purposes.

“They plan to cause so much crisis in the state so that Rivers election is held on a separate date. Their plot will fail. Rivers election will hold same day with that of other states,” he added.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said most of the kidnappings and armed robberries in Rivers State were masterminded by SARS operatives.

He said that the arrest of the SARS operatives prove their involvement in crimes against the people of Rivers State.