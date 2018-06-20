FG directs MDAs to authenticate Tax Certificates before payment

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Federal Government has mandated all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to authenticate all Tax Clearance Certificates (TCCs) presented by companies and individuals engaged in public procurement processes.

This was contained in a Circular issued by the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, in Abuja, yesterday.

It requires the MDAs to authenticate all TCCs before making any payment to individuals and corporate organizations.

Adeosun said “This directive is in response to the proliferation of forged TCCs purportedly issued prior to the automation of the certificates from 22nd August, 2017. The validation of the TCCs will enhance the integrity of the tax system.)

For TCCs issued before 22nd August, 2017, the Circular directed MDAs and other stakeholders to forward a list of the companies and photocopies of the TCCs to the office of the Executive Chairman, FIRS for authentication. It said, the FIRS had undertaken to verify the TCCs within 72 hours of receipt.

Electronic TCCS (e-TCCs) can be verified by the MDAs themselves.

The Minister reminded company directors that possession of fake TCC is an offense and that companies and individuals in doubt as to the authenticity of their TCCs should to take advantage of the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) to regularize them.

She added that the Federal Ministry of Finance and the FIRS will continue to work in partnership with government at all levels and stakeholders towards eradicating tax fraud and evasion.

The Federal Government, it will be recalled, had in January 2018 directed vendors of MDAs to display their Tax Identification Numbers (TINs) on their invoices before payments are effected.