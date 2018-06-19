FG cautioned against sending more troops to Niger Delta

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Movement for Nigerian Greatness, MNG, Monday, told the Federal Government to halt plans of deploying more troops to the Niger Delta region.

It also kicked against suggestion by the Defence Minister, Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali for the suspension of the anti-open grazing law.

Reacting to accusations levelled against the JTF Commander concerning oil theft in Bayelsa and Delta states, the group, in a statement, urged the Federal Government to “commence and conduct intelligence-guided investigation with a view to bringing anyone found culpable to book.”

MNG, in the statement by its National President, Mr. Collins Oniobo and Secretary, Mr. Chris Okonkwo, said: “This is aimed at maintaining the fragile peace the region has been witnessing over the years on the one hand and, on the other sustaining and increasing the nation’s revenue via oil exploitation and exploration in the Niger Delta.

“We, therefore, stand against anyone or any group of people who want to use this medium to bring anarchy to the region, especially now that the 2019 elections are gathering momentum.”

On grazing law

On the Anti-Open Grazing Law, the movement said: “We humbly oppose the suggestion by the Defence Minister, Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali on the suspension of the anti-open grazing law.

“We want to believe that the law was made in good faith and is in tandem with the principles of federalism where component units otherwise called states are allowed by law to make laws for the peace and security of its people and goods.”