Fayose’s continuity agenda takes blow

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Governor Ayodele Fayose’s continuity agenda suffered a major blow yesterday after the former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Segun Adewunmi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the All Progressive Congress APC.

This came as the House of Assembly suspended indefinitely, a former chief whip, Akiniyi Sunday.

Adewunmi who represents Ekiti West Constituency 1, in the State House of Assembly alongside his counterpart from Ikere Constituency, Akiniyi, were removed last month following alleged disloyalty to the governor.

Both had been in a running battle with Fayose over their alleged support for Prince Dayo Adeyeye in the PDP primaries who contested against the deputy governor, Kolapo Olusola in the PDP primaries and had since defected to the APC .

He was suspended at the plenary, following allegation of gross misconduct, anti-party activities, sleeping on duty, absenteeism, and violence against colleagues in the house.

The suspension was based on the recommendations of an ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the various allegations against him.

Deliberating on the matter, all the members who spoke condemned the action of Sunday and threw their support behind the recommendation of the committee.

Upon the contributions the speaker, Pastor Kola Oluwawole pronounced Hon. Akiniyi suspended indefinitely.

Mr. Akiniyi had last month been relieved of his role in the house as chief whip and investigations show that he could announce his defection to the APC at any moment.