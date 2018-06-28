Fayose runs selfish and fraudulent government — Adeyeye

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Erstwhile PDP national publicity secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who recently defected to APC, has accused Governor Ayo Fayose as “a greedy and selfish politician with an uncanny capacity to spin reckless lies.”

Adeyeye spoke at an APC campaign stop in his Ise-Ekiti, Ise-Orun Local Government Area home base.

He thanked Ise-Ekiti residents for their massive turnout at the rally and urged them to show same enthusiasm on Election Day.

Another defector from the PDP to the APC, Ajayi Owoseni who served as Fayose’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, spoke in the same vein, saying Fayose was the most ungrateful human being that loved to pay evil for good.

Fayemi told the residents that he was touched by the decrepit conditions under which Ekiti people lived under the PDP administration saying that APC administration between 2010 and 2014 was a better option for the people.

He said he would continue his development policy encapsulated in his eight-point agenda, assuring that a vote for APC is a vote for freedom and the opening of new opportunities for development.

He urged residents not to be deceived by PDP that he would sack teachers and local government workers, saying that he never contemplated sacking workers. Among other former PDP chieftains that formally defected at the rally were Adeyeye, Ajayi, former Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Afolabi Ojuawo; and a serving member of the House of Assembly, Ebenezer Ade Alagbada. Other defectors included former House of Assembly member, Gboyega Akinola (aka Sadola); a serving House of Assembly member, Sunday Adeniyi aka Gbosa; former Assembly member, Omoyeni Peter; former local council chairman, Adejumo Tajudeen, Councillor Tunji Ogoji and a former councillor, Banji Aluko.

Immediate past chairman of Teaching Service Commission, Abiodun Falayi on his part said that after 15 years of parting ways with the progressives fold, that he had to leave PDP after finding out that Fayose liked to pay evil for good.

He explained that he was led by a man of God to work with Fayose because he was assured that he would behave well after becoming governor again in 2014 but regretted that the governor had turned for the worse.