Fashola lauds Utomi on community devt

ASABA—Works, Power and Housing Minister, Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN, has commended the role played by Professor Pat Utomi who has been putting pressure on his Ministry for the construction and rehabilitation of several roads in Delta State.

He was speaking in his Mabushi office on Monday, June 4, when Prof. Pat Utomi, Political Economist and APC leader, paid him a courtesy call to thank him for the recent award of the contract for the rehabilitation of the Illah-Asaba road.

Mr. Fashola noted that when Prof. Utomi called on him several months ago on the matter, he had promised an accelerated work on the Illah-Asaba road, but some knotty contractual challenges delayed the award of the contract. He was pleased that the contractual aspect was now done and work was about to commence.

Also present at the meeting was the Acting Director in the Ministry responsible for the project, Engr. Charles Okonma, who the Minister has now directed to arrange an inspection visit to the work site with Prof. Utomi.

The minister urged Prof. Utomi who also raised concerns over other roads to please extend his community leadership effort to urge those delaying the reconstruction of the Sapele-Agbor Road to have a rethink, having surreptitiously encroached on the road and demanding compensation.

Specifically, Mr. Fashola sought the help of Prof. Utomi to assist in urging the communities along the Sapele-Agbor project corridor to respect the Federal Government’s right-of-way which is 47.5 meters on both sides of the road from the median divide; as this would facilitate speedy completion of the project.

In his response, while thanking the Minister for giving credence to his requests, Prof. Pat Utomi informed him that he is already developing capacity with communities in the State for people to cooperate with agencies of government for the advancement of their well-being, and assured him of steady partnership with any effort that will improve the quality of life of the people of Delta State.