Fantastic fans at world cup

On 7:08 pmIn 2018 World Cup, News, Photos by adekunleComments
A Colombia fan poses with a replica World Cup in the crowd before kick off of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group H football match between Poland and Colombia at the Kazan Arena in Kazan on June 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
England fans celebrate at the end of the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Panama at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
A Panama fan poses before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Panama at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
A woman poses before the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Panama at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /

 


