Fans in Benin decline to set target for Super Eagles at World Cup

Benin – Football fans in Benin City, the capital of Edo, have declined to set target for the Super Eagles for the 2018 World Cup which would kick-off on Thursday in Russia.

The fans, who spoke with on Monday, said such would weigh them down should the team fail to meet with their target.

The fans, however, expressed optimism that the Super Eagles would perform creditably in the world’s biggest football tournament.

The fans also said they did not expect any team outside the traditional countries to lift the 2018 World Cup.

They listed the traditional countries to include Brazil, Argentina and Germany to win this year’s tournament.

For Douglas Ogbankwa, a lawyer and sports analyst, the Super Eagles friendly matches before the World Cup will not encourage anyone to set a target for them.

He also said he was open to surprises from them team, especially against the background of the team’s response in the second halves of their friendly games against Dr Congo, England and Czech Republic.

According to him, in the second halves of these matches, the players showed what they are capable of doing should they get their acts together.

“It is on this basis that I will keep myself in check, especially as it concerns making predictions of their performance; I am just going to enjoy myself while I await the element of surprises from the team.’’

A civil servant, John Omoruyi, said the performance level of the team always fell whenever there was much expectation from their performance.

“I am going just to have an open mind toward the team and see how far they can go in the tournament.

“As for which country will win the tournament, it is either going to be Brazil or Germany. I expect Argentina to also go far in Russia,’’ he said.

Alemma Aliu-Ozioruva, a journalist and sports writer, said he would not be bothered setting any target as he would not want to be disappointed at the end of it all.

“I am open to whatever performance I see from the players and team generally. If they go beyond the group stage, I will be surprised.

“This is, however, not to say that my expectation of the team is a poor showing at the World Cup.

“As for which country will win the World Cup, I don’t not see any outside Germany, Argentina and Brazil; which are the traditional winners, lifting the cup,’’ he said.

Jimoh Ibrahim, a businessman, asked Nigerians to pray for the players and their coaches for they had done their best during preparations.

Super Eagles are drawn in Group D with their familiar foes, Argentina as well as Croatia and Iceland. (NAN)