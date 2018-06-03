Thank you for adding value, bringing meaning into my life, Fani-Kayode tells wife, Precious

Former Minister of Aviation and a Peoples Democratic Party chieftain Chief Femi Fani-Kayode thanked Precious, his wife; who just gave birth to a set of triplets for adding value and bringing meaning into his life saying ‘Thank you for adding value and bringing meaning into my life and for giving me hope and strength. I have never known a love like yours: forever selfless, forever giving, forever true and always seeking to put a smile on the faces of others always seeking to put a smile on the faces of others.’



Fani-Kayode on his Twitter handle thanked Precious for the beautiful gift from God (set of triplets).

He said: ‘The best moment of my life was when I sat next to you in the operating theater and, whilst holding your hand, watched you deliver our three beautiful sons. Tears of joy streamed down my eyes as, one after the other, they popped out and entered into our world….1/2

‘I looked into your smiling and confident eyes as we both prayed quietly and ushered them in. What a beautiful gift from God.Two years ago you gave me Aragorn and now you have given me Ragnar,Aiden and Liam. You are, by far, the bravest, most courageous,most fearless, most loyal, most faithful and most loving person that I have ever met. Fruitful and productive, you are my inspiration. Beautiful in all your ways and in all that you do: you are God’s greatest gift in my life and I love you so much.Thank you Precious

‘Thank you for adding value and bringing meaning into my life and for giving me hope and strength. I have never known a love like yours: forever selfless, forever giving, forever true and always seeking to put a smile on the faces of others always seeking to put a smile on the faces of others.

‘It is an honor and a privilege to be your husband and with you by my side I can climb every mountain, level every valley and conquer the world!

