Workers may not get June salaries as FAAC meeting again ends inconclusive

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The monthly Federal Accounts and Allocation Committee, FAAC meeting could not be concluded on Wednesday for an undisclosed reason.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the fruitless meeting, the director Information in the ministry of Finance, Hassan Dodo said the meeting ended inconclusive and had been rescheduled for another date.

“Gentlemen, this briefing cannot hold because the FAAC meeting ended inconclusive and has been rescheduled for another date.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you but be rest assured you will be re-invited for the briefing on a later date.’’

With this development, workers’ salary at both federal and state levels for the month of June will not be paid as earlier planned until the matter responsible for the inconclusive meeting is resolved.

However, the reason for the delay might not be unconnected to the accrued debts owed to the Federation Account by the NNPC which caused a similar delay in March.

Recall that the monthly FAAC meeting for this month could not be concluded in March after days of postponement over what was described as under remittance of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the federation account.

The meeting comprises of all the commissioners of finance of the federation and representatives of federal government agencies including revenue generating agencies.

The Accountant General of the Federation, Alhaji Ahmed Idris, who presided over the meeting informed reporters that the meeting was abruptly shifted indefinitely to allow for time to address the issues of under remittances by the NNPC.

According to a reliable source in the Accountant General’s office, the postponement was as a result of NNPC’s failure to remit up to N100 billion as expected.