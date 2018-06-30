Ex Mr Teen, Emmanuel Somto, donates to 2,164 prison inmates

By Tolulope Abereoje

As part of his humanitarian efforts aimed at impacting lives, the winner of Mr. Teen Nigeria 2016, Emmanuel Somto, donated food, clothes, provisions, toiletries, uniforms, among others, to the 2,164 prison inmates of the Federal Prisons in Owerri.



This came after the last humanitarian project Somto embarked on, tagged ‘FeedTheBeggars’, which he took to about six states. Somto and his team are planning other major projects which they will be unveiling in a couple of weeks.

The CEO of TradzBySomto, a men’s wear brand he recently launched, including Somto Laundry Place, has grown to be more than just an average model but an economy of many dispositions.