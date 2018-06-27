Epileptic Power : ROSATOM proposes water as effective off-grid solution for Nigeria

By Prince Osuagwu

Inspired by the need to address Nigeria’s perennial electricity shortfalls, Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy corporation, ROSATOM, is proposing off-grid technologies – such as mini hydro power stations as an effective solution to ensure access to electricity for Nigeria’s increasing population.The corporation said its prescriptions are underscored by the fact that minor water streams are practically omnipresent in Nigeria.

ROSATOM which on behalf of the Russian government signed an agreement with Nigeria for the development of a nuclear power plant and research centre, recently, said the rationale for effective off-grid solutions to address Nigeria’s energy shortfalls, was because: “Nigeria is the biggest and most attractive off-grid opportunity in Africa, as it is the largest economy in sub-Sahara Africa-with a GDP of $405 billion, 180 million people, and a flourishing economy with Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15% since 2000.”

The corporation’s Regional Vice President in charge of Central and Southern Africa, Dmitry Shornikov said: “A significant amount of the economy is powered largely by small-scale generators (10–15 GW) and almost 50% of the population have limited or no access to the grid. As a result, Nigerians and their businesses spend almost $14 billion annually on inefficient generation that is expensive ($0.40/kWh or $140/kWh or more), of poor quality, noisy, and polluting sources – from electricity generators.”

Proffering a way out, he emphasized that: “Getting off-grid solutions to scale and commercial viability in Nigeria will unlock an enormous market opportunity in Sub-Sahara Africa. This is because mini hydro power station technology is quick and simple to build, maintain and gives ecologically clean and cheap electricity” he added.Recently, one of ROSATOM’s subsidiaries showcased an innovative portable mini hydropower station in a container format for electricity generation in remote areas.Throwing more light on this unique innovation, Shornikov said it comprises a design capacity of up to 2MW with a single facility capable of providing electricity to between 250 and 400 houses for roughly 30 years. The system, he further noted can be run by an operator or worked in a fully automated mode.”A mini station is able to meet electricity requirements from retail and corporate consumers in those areas where central supplies are not available or where transmission lines are difficult to build or where the landscape presents an obstacle to installing powerful electricity lines” he added