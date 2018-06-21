Enugu govt sets up judicial panel of inquiry on monarch’s death

ENUGU State Government has announced its decision to constitute a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to find out the immediate and remote causes of the recent civil disturbances that occurred in Ogbozinne Akpugo Autonomous community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, which led to the death of the traditional ruler, HRH Igwe Stephen Nwatu and destruction of property.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Barr. Emeka Okeke, the state government expressed grave concern over the ugly and unfortunate incident, declaring that it “will not fold its arms and watch lives and property of its citizens being destroyed with brazen impunity”.

Barr. Okeke stated that the panel of inquiry will also ensure that the culprits are brought to book as well as “prevent a reoccurrence of this ugly incident”.

According to him, “government assures that further measures will be put in place to avoid a repeat of this sad incident in the said community or any other community in Enugu State as this is not in accordance with the peace and secure environment which this government has been working for assiduously.”