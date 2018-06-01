Ekweremadu commissions multiple road projects in Delta

Says Okowa represents hope for Nigeria

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Friday commissioned multiple road projects in Delta State, describing the state Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as a man who represents hope for Nigeria’s democracy.

Senator Ekweremadu who commissioned Nsukwa/Ndemili, Agbor-Alidinma roads, that criss-cross Aniocha South, Ndokwa West, Ika North-East and Ika South local government areas of the state, also, commissioned the Bonsaac, Nze Francis Street/Uche Wenwembu Street/Onwa Nwachinemelu Street in Asaba, Oshimili South local government area of the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his Deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the National Assembly, members of the Delta State House of Assembly, commissioners, political office holders, traditional rulers, among others witnessed the commissioning exercise which made the Deputy Senate President to transverse parts of the oil-rich state for more than 5 hours.

“I feel very pleased that you are instilling in the people what purposeful leadership is about, with your performance in Delta State, from what we are seeing, there is a future for our country, there is hope for Nigeria and you (Governor Okowa) represent that hope,” the Senate Deputy President stated.

He continued, “I consider road infrastructure as the most important for our people because, I experienced the effects of bad roads for decades, I want to thank you (Governor Okowa) for changing the story of these communities where these roads are constructed, roads attract development as we can witness from the Petrol Station being constructed at the junction (Nsukwa Junction).”

“We must continue on the part of excellence and I want to thank the people for their support for Governor Okowa’s administration, you (Governor Okowa) are a man of the people and to God be the glory,” he stated.

Governor Okowa at places where the roads were commissioned amidst thunderous ovation and chant of Ekwueme (Okowa’s chieftancy title) stated, “we make promise and we keep to our promises, I am happy that we have finished this road and drainage (Bonsaac, Nze Francis Street/Uche Wenwembu Street/Onwa Nwachinemelu Street in Asaba), a lot more will be done, because of the dense population of people in Oduke, we have acquired land for the construction of Oduke Secondary School, continue to support this administration because, we will never let you down.”

“I thank the Senate President for coming to commission projects in Delta State, we have constructed a lot of roads across the state, we have stayed very strong on our youth empowerment programme, we train and equip them to become entrepreneurs, there are lots of success stories that we are moved to do more; we will continue to construct roads, build schools, encourage agriculture, our health insurance scheme have more than 200, 000 registered people as we believe that the state can show example that Nigerians can be beneficiaries of health insurance scheme.”

Chairman of local government councils, representatives of different communities, among others who spoke at the venues, lauded Governor Okowa’s people-oriented programmes that are impacting positively on the communities and the lives of Deltans.